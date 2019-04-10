Report: Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka Staying After Magic Johnson's Departure

Rob Pelinka was hired by Magic Johnson in 2017.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 10, 2019

Even though Magic Johnson abruptly quit his position as Lakers president of basketball operations, general manager Rob Pelinka is expected to remain in Los Angeles, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com reports.

Pelinka's power within the organization could potentially expand, according to Shelburne. She adds that despite the jarring move from Johnson, LeBron James remains committed to the organization and its future.

Pelinka, who was Kobe Bryant's former agent, was hired in March 2017, shortly after Johnson took over his role in the front office.

With Johnson's departure, the cloud that already casts a shadow on the Lakers' disappointing season has grown. Johnson reportedly was given permission to fire coach Luke Walton, and those two reportedly hadn't talked in weeks.

Walton is 98-148 in his three seasons with the Lakers after a loss Tuesday night gave them a 37-45 record for this season.

