The NBA playoffs begin this weekend. Sixteen teams begin their pursuit of the NBA Finals and a Larry O'Brien Trophy to go with it, but only one will lift it when all is said and done.

So which teams are the favorites to win it all this year? Take a look below to see which teams have the best odds of capturing a title this year, via bookmaker William Hill:

Warriors -200

Bucks +550

Rockets +600

Raptors 10/1

Celtics 15/1

76ers 15/1

Thunder 30/1

Nuggets 30/1

Jazz 40/1

Spurs 100/1

Blazers 150/1

Clippers 150/1

Pacers 250/1

Pistons 300/1

Nets 500/1

Magic 500/1