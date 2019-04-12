Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins said he wants to get rid of his "Boogie" nickname, adding, "I just wanna be DeMarcus," according to The Undefeated's Lonnae O'Neal.

“It’s just like, Jesus Christ! It’s so much extra put on with ‘Boogie,’" Cousins told O'Neal. "I don't want to be Boogie. I just want to be DeMarcus."

The six-time All-Star first earned his nickname as a freshman at Kentucky. Former NBA guard and Kentucky assistant Rod Strickland was reportedly "enchanted by the smoothness of the big man’s moves," explaining Cousins' grace and size with a simple term: Boogie.

A new moniker isn't the only new thing Cousins has experienced in 2018-19. He rehabbed a ruptured achilles tendon, signed with the Warriors, and is now set to appear in his first NBA playoff game on Saturday when the Warriors host the Clippers at Oracle Arena.

Cousins is averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season. He made his first appearance of the year on Jan. 18.