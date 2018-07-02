Report: DeMarcus Cousins Agrees to Deal With Warriors

The Warriors and four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins agreed to a contract, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports Cousins will sign a one-year, $5.3 million deal to join the defending champions.

Cousins spent last season and the end of the 2016-17 season with the Pelicans after spending the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Kings, who drafted him with the No. 5 pick in 2010.

The former Kentucky big man is coming off a torn Achilles that ended his season in January after just 48 games. Wojnarowski reports Cousins hopes to be back on the court by December or January and there will be no rush on the Warriors' end to get him on the court.

Before going down with the injury last season, Cousins was averaging 25.2 points and career highs with 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists while also shooting 47% from the field and 35.4% from three.

By bringing in Cousins on the mid-level exception, Golden State is essentially replacing JaVale McGee with the two-time All-NBA performer. McGee agreed to a deal with the Lakers shortly after LeBron James announced he will be heading to Los Angeles.