The Cavaliers have some candidates for their coaching vacancy and are getting set to conduct some interviews, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Cleveland general manager Koby Altman will talk with Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard as well as Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley. The squad will also be looking at some assistant coaches on playoff teams.

Howard has been on Miami's bench since retiring from his 19-year NBA career in 2013. Last year, he interviewed for the Pistons' coaching vacancy that was filled by 2018 Coach of the Year Dwane Casey.

Mosley started his coaching career in Denver after spending two years in player development and advanced scouting. After he finished three seasons on the Nuggets' bench, he joined the Cavaliers' coaching staff and stayed there between 2010 and 2014. He's been with the Mavericks ever since.

The Cavaliers mutually agreed to part ways with interim coach Larry Drew shortly after the season ended.