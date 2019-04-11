The Cavaliers and head coach Larry Drew have mutually agreed to part ways, Cleveland announced Thursday evening.

Drew, 61, took over as the Cavaliers' head coach on Oct. 28, 2018 following four years as an assistant and the team's firing of Tyronn Lue.

Drew previously served as the Atlanta Hawks' head coach from 2010-13 before joining the Bucks as the team's head coach from 2013-14. The former NBA players also spent time with the Lakers, Pistons, Wizards, Nets and Hawks.

After succeeding Lue following Cleveland’s 0–6 start to the 2018-19 season, Drew proceeded to compile a 19–57 record in 76 games with the Cavaliers. The team finished the year with the third-worst record in the league.

Experienced NBA assistants like Utah's Alex Jensen, Portland's David Vanterpool and Nate Tibbetts along with Denver's Wes Unseld Jr. are reportedly expected to be considered among multiple candidates, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Cleveland will also reportedly look in the college head coaching ranks too during the team's search.

The Cavaliers mark the third NBA team to part ways with their head coach on Thursday. The Memphis Grizzlies fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff and demoted general manager Chris Wallace, and the Sacramento Kings fired coach Dave Joerger after three seasons.