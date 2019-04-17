Celtics' Jayson Tatum Has A Huge Picture of His Dunk on LeBron From the 2018 Playoffs

Tatum scored 24 points on 9-17 shooting in Boston's Game 7 loss in the Eastern Conference finals. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 17, 2019

Jayson Tatum's rookie year culminated in a thunderous dunk over LeBron James in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in May 2018. Boston lost the Game 7 battle 89-77 and the series 4–3, but the Celtics' second-year forward still made sure to immortalize his slam on King James.

"I've got a big-ass picture of it in my house," Tatum told the New York Times' Sopan Deb on Tuesday. 

Any future playoff battles with James will have to come in the Finals after LeBron left Cleveland for Los Angeles in July 2018. Tatum and the Celtics are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, with a 1–0 lead on Indiana in round one. 

Tatum finished third in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting in 2017-18. He is averaged 15.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season. The Duke product scored 20 points in Boston's 84-74 win on April 14

