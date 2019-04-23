Blake Griffin Shakes Hands With Every Media Member in Final Press Conference

Griffin attended his final press conference of the season after the Pistons were eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Monday.

By Jenna West
April 23, 2019

Following his final press conference of the season, Pistons forward Blake Griffin took a moment to show his appreciation to media members in attendance.

Griffin shook hands with members of the press and said either "thank you" or "appreciate it" to each person as he circled around the room. He also told them to "have a good summer" when he exited the room.

Griffin's actions were commended by fans online in light of Thunder guard Russell Westbrook's beef with The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel.

The Pistons were eliminated from the first round of the NBA playoffs on Monday night after being swept in four games by the Bucks. It marked Detroit losing a NBA-record 14th consecutive playoff game. The team went 41–41 during the regular season.

