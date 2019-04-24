Damian Lillard Before Game 5 Buzzer-Beater vs. Thunder: 'I'm Getting Rid of These Motherf---ers'

Lillard scored 50 points on Tuesday night as the Blazers advanced to the Western Conference semifinals. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 24, 2019

Damian Lillard didn't quite call his game-winner against the Thunder on Tuesday night, but the Blazers point guard did predict a victory over Oklahoma City to snag a 4–1 series victory. 

“I’m getting rid of these motherf---ers tomorrow,” Lillard said on Monday night according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes

The four-time All-Star poured in 50 points in Tuesday's Game 5 victory and won the battle over rival point guard Russell Westbrook. Lillard discussed his trash-talk with Westbrook throughout the first round, including some incendiary marks hurled his way. 

"I know I ain’t no b----a-- motherf---er; so it doesn’t bother me. If they think I am, then we can take it off the court and find out for sure," Lillard told Haynes. "“I’m not out here to prove to these dudes that I’m the hardest mother------ in the league because they cussed at me on the court. But they know where I’m from and what I’m about. This Oakland. But I don't take s--- personal. My goal is to get the win."

Thunder forward Paul Geoege discussed Lillard's 37-foot game-winner postgame. 

"That's a bad shot. I don't care what anybody says. That's a bad shot," George told reporters at the Moda Center in Portland. "But, hey, he made it. That story won't be told, that it is a bad shot. You live with that."

Lillard averaged 33 points per game on 48.1% from three in Portland's round one victory. The Blazers will face either the Nuggets or Spurs in round two. The team is aiming to advance to their first Western Conference Finals since 2000.

