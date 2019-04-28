Draymond Green did not want to hear about James Harden criticism of the officiating in the Warriors' 104–100 win over the Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday.

"I just want a fair chance," Harden said at his postgame press conference. "We all know what happened a couple years back with Kawhi. Call the game the way it's supposed to be called and we'll live with the results."

Harden was referring to close calls on three-point closeouts from the Warriors, particularly on a shot that would have tied the game in the final seconds for the Rockets. He also recalled when Zaza Pachulia left Kawhi Leonard with an ankle injury that kept him out the rest of the series during the 2017 Western Conference finals. But Green almost scoffed when hearing Harden's most recent comments, saying, "I’ve been fouled by James [Harden] on a James three-pointer before. I ain’t trying to hear that."

Draymond Green was not buying James Harden's comments on officiating 😶



Harden finished with 35 points and six assists for Houston, while Green added 14 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for Golden State.

Game 2 will be Tuesday night.