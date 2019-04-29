After the Rockets lost Game 1 of their second-round series against the Warriors 104-100, James Harden's initial concern was getting an honest shot at dethroning the two-time defending champions.

"I mean, I just want a fair chance, man," Harden said in response to the officiating. "Call the game how it's supposed to be called, and that's it. And I'll live with the results."

Harden has notoriously gotten more trips to the free-throw line than any other player in the league since he first arrived in Houston in 2012. In Sunday's loss, there were a handful of instances where it appeared the Warriors potentially fouled him while defending jump shots.

Talking with reporters postgame, Harden noted how Kawhi Leonard was injured in the 2017 Western conference finals when then-Warrior Zaza Pachulia took away Leonard's landing space on a jumper, and the two-time Defensive Player of the Year injured his ankle.

Golden State's Draymond Green quipped back, "I've been fouled by James on a James three-pointer before." Adding that both teams could probably complain about calls and should have wanted more foul shots than they were awarded.

Harden shot 14 free throws in the game and connected on 13 of those attempts. He only shot 9-for-28 from the field (4-for-16 from three) en route to 35 points.

Game 2 of the series is Tuesday in Golden State.