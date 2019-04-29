When James Harden attempted what would have been a game-tying three-pointer late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 104-100 loss to the Warriors, the officials were correct to keep their whistle silent, according to the league's last-two minute report.

In addition to saying it was a correct no-call when Draymond Green appeared to make contact in air and take away Harden's landing space, the last-two minute report also says Stephen Curry fouled Eric Gordon shortly after that on a play that led to Golden State gaining possession with fewer than five seconds remaining.

After the game, Harden said he just wants "a fair chance" when speaking about the officiating.

Green said, "I've been fouled by James on a James three-pointer before."

The last 2 minute reports is in, and the league deemed an Incorrect No Call on this Steph contact with Eric Gordon along the sideline. pic.twitter.com/M8n1O3lQps — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) April 29, 2019

Game 2 of the second-round series is Tuesday in Golden State.