Report: Gregg Popovich to Remain Highest-Paid NBA Coach With Three-Year Contract Extension

Popovich will return for his 24th season in San Antonio in 2018-19 after five NBA championships.

By Michael Shapiro
April 30, 2019

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is expected to sign a three-year contract extension with San Antonio, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Popovich's upcoming extension will make him the highest-paid coach in the NBA, per Wojnarowski. Yet even with his new deal slated for three seasons, the 70-year-old head coach will reportedly, "take his coaching future on a year-to-year basis.

Popovich will enter his 24th season with San Antonio in 2019-20. He is a five-time NBA champion and has reached the playoffs every year since 1998. He is third on the all-time regular season wins list with 1,245 victories. That record trails just Lenny Wilkins and Don Nelson for most all-time. Popovich;s .684 career win percentage is the best mark out of the 32 coaches in league history with 500-plus wins. 

San Antonio's leader is also slated to coach Team USA in September's FIBA World Cup in China. He will also coach Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. 

Popovich and the Spurs lost to the Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference first round on April 27. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message