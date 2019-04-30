Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is expected to sign a three-year contract extension with San Antonio, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Popovich's upcoming extension will make him the highest-paid coach in the NBA, per Wojnarowski. Yet even with his new deal slated for three seasons, the 70-year-old head coach will reportedly, "take his coaching future on a year-to-year basis.

A Popovich extension has been a foregone conclusion for months, but a new deal doesn't change the fact that he'll continue to take his coaching future on a year-to-year basis. Spurs ownership believes he’s entitled to manage his future how he wishes. https://t.co/4xlyua3SQK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 30, 2019

Popovich will enter his 24th season with San Antonio in 2019-20. He is a five-time NBA champion and has reached the playoffs every year since 1998. He is third on the all-time regular season wins list with 1,245 victories. That record trails just Lenny Wilkins and Don Nelson for most all-time. Popovich;s .684 career win percentage is the best mark out of the 32 coaches in league history with 500-plus wins.

San Antonio's leader is also slated to coach Team USA in September's FIBA World Cup in China. He will also coach Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Popovich and the Spurs lost to the Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference first round on April 27.