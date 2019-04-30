Don't Call Him 'James': Jimmy Butler Retorts Nickname After Game 2 Win vs. Raptors

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 30 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and added five assists in the Sixers' Game 2 win.

By Kaelen Jones
April 30, 2019

Jimmy Butler had quite the showing during the Sixers' 94–89 win over the Raptors in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday. In fact, Butler, who scored a game-high 30 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and added five assists, was so lethal that Philadelphia coach Brett Brown, jokingly, didn't seem to recognize who he was on the court.

"This was James Butler," Brown told reporters following the victory. "That was the adult in the gym."

For those unaware, Butler's first name isn't a substitute for James.

Butler, 29, was officially born Jimmy Butler III. So when reporters later mentioned how Brown described the All-Star forward's Game 2 effort as a 'James Butler' display, Butler was understandably hesitant to play along.

"My name isn't James," he said. "It is literally Jimmy."

Of course, this isn't the first time Butler has been given a nickname. He's long been referred to as "Jimmy Buckets" and earlier this season, he delivered a "tour de force" en route to forcing his way out of Minnesota.

The next chance for Butler to earn a new nickname will be on Thursday, when Philadelphia hosts the Raptors for Game 3 of the matchup. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The series is tied 1–1.

