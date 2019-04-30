Hawks forward Vince Carter announced that he plans to return for an NBA record-setting 22nd season on Tuesday during an appearance on the "Wingin It" podcast with teammate Kent Bazemore.

"I'm coming back," Carter told Bazemore. When asked if his 22nd season will be in Atlanta, Carter responded, "I would like to. We'll see what happens."

Carter signed a one-year contract with the Hawks in July 2018. He averaged 7.4 points and 17.5 minutes per game in his first season with Atlanta as the Hawks went 29–53.

The North Carolina product will set the NBA record if he returns for a 22nd season. Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki retired after his 21st season in April, which tied Carter, Robert Parish, Kevin Willis and Kevin Garnett for the top all-time mark.

Carter has accumulated quite the haul of accolades since entering the NBA in 1998. He is an eight-time All-Star and winner of the Rookie of the Year in 1998-99. Carter averaged 17.2 points per game in his first 21 years, peaking with 27.6 points per game in Toronto in 2000-01. He also won the All-Star Slam Dunk contest in 2000.

Atlanta marked Carter's eighth team in 21 seasons. He has reached the playoffs 11 times, but has never won an NBA championship.