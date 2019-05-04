Stephen Curry has had plenty of big playoff moments during his career, but this is not one of them.

The Warriors were attempting a comeback in overtime against the Rockets on Saturday night when Curry made his way down the court. He had an opportunity to finish a wide-open dunk to cut into Houston's lead, but was hung in the process as the Rockets regained possession with 20 seconds left on the clock. He nearly tripped trying to recover the ball as the clock was winding down.

The Warriors fell 126–121 to the Rockets in Game 3 in overtime, but still hold a 2-1 series lead. The two teams will play Game 4 Monday night at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center in Houston.