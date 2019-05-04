Stephen Curry Blows Wide-Open Dunk as Warriors Fall to Rockets in OT

Screenshot/Twitter

The Rockets beat the Warriors 126–121 in overtime to close the series gap in Game 3. 

By Jenna West
May 04, 2019

Stephen Curry has had plenty of big playoff moments during his career, but this is not one of them.

The Warriors were attempting a comeback in overtime against the Rockets on Saturday night when Curry made his way down the court. He had an opportunity to finish a wide-open dunk to cut into Houston's lead, but was hung in the process as the Rockets regained possession with 20 seconds left on the clock. He nearly tripped trying to recover the ball as the clock was winding down.

The Warriors fell 126–121 to the Rockets in Game 3 in overtime, but still hold a 2-1 series lead. The two teams will play Game 4 Monday night at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center in Houston.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message