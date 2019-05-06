The NBA playoffs are still in the second round, but that doesn't mean the summer rumor mill is dead. The 2019 playoffs could steer the fate of a slew of impactful free agents, including Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving. The coaching carousel is also in full force, as the Lakers and Grizzlies search to fill their vacant positions.

Check out the fresh crop of NBA rumors below:

• Klay Thompson will be interested in signing with the Clippers instead of the Lakers in free agency if Golden State doesn't offer a max contract. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Warriors are "bracing for seismic change" before Thompson and Kevin Durant's free agency in July. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Lakers are expected to offer Tyronn Lue their head coach position. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Memphis will interview Golden State assistant Jarron Collins for their head coaching vacancy. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN)

• Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins "expects to return" in the playoffs. (Marc Spears, ESPN)