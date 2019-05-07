The NBA playoffs are still in the second round, but that doesn't mean the summer rumor mill isn't alive yet.

Several key players will enter free agency this summer, including Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving. The offseason's coaching carousel is also in full swing, as the Lakers and Grizzlies both still have vacant positions to fill.

Check out the latest NBA rumors below:

• If the Lakers finalize a deal to make Tyronn Lue the team's new head coach, Lue will want to add Tom Thibodeau to his coaching staff. LeBron James has also expressed his desire to have Thibodeau with the team, instructing close associates to gauge Thibodeau's interest in becoming a top assistant. However, some of the downside that could keep Thibodeau from joining Los Angeles is how much money he is owed from the Timberwolves and a possible preference for a head coaching gig. (Frank Isola, The Athletic)

• Kawhi Leonard re-signing with the Toronto Raptors is "a serious consideration" now. Leonard has been strongly connected with the Clippers as of late but could be more open to staying in Toronto than he previously was. (Adrian Wojnarowski, Woj Pod)

• Warriors assistant Jarron Collin interviewed for the Memphis Grizzlies' head coaching job on Sunday. (Ramona Shelburn, ESPN)

• Klay Thompson will be interested in signing with the Clippers instead of the Lakers in free agency if Golden State doesn't offer a max contract. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)