Kawhi Leonard Sends Raptors to Eastern Conference Finals With Insane Buzzer Beater

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Leonard put up 41 points in the Raptors' victory.

By Jenna West
May 12, 2019

The Raptors advanced to the Eastern Conference finals over the 76ers on Sunday night thanks to an incredible buzzer beater from Kawhi Leonard.

With time expiring and the score tied, Leonard hoisted up an impressive long two from the corner. Everyone in Scotiabank Arena seemed to hold their breath as the ball bounced on both sides of the rim before going in to give Toronto a 92–90 win.

The game came down to the wire when the Sixers tied it with 4.2 seconds left on the clock thanks to a two-pointer from Jimmy Butler.

Leonard was Toronto's hero throughout the night, putting up an impressive 15 points in the fourth quarter. He recorded 41 points with 16 field goals for the night.

Leonard's late shot earned him some praise from other players around the league, and Raptors fans erupted after seeing the jaw dropping moment.

Toronto will face the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals on May 15. Game 1 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message