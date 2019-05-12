The Raptors advanced to the Eastern Conference finals over the 76ers on Sunday night thanks to an incredible buzzer beater from Kawhi Leonard.

With time expiring and the score tied, Leonard hoisted up an impressive long two from the corner. Everyone in Scotiabank Arena seemed to hold their breath as the ball bounced on both sides of the rim before going in to give Toronto a 92–90 win.

The game came down to the wire when the Sixers tied it with 4.2 seconds left on the clock thanks to a two-pointer from Jimmy Butler.

KAWHI CALLED SERIES AT THE BUZZER 😱



Presented by @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/znckcOTkn6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 13, 2019

Leonard was Toronto's hero throughout the night, putting up an impressive 15 points in the fourth quarter. He recorded 41 points with 16 field goals for the night.

That’s the first game-winning buzzer-beater in a Game 7 in NBA history.



It’s the 2nd one in a winner-take-all game alongside Jordan’s “The Shot” — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) May 13, 2019

Leonard's late shot earned him some praise from other players around the league, and Raptors fans erupted after seeing the jaw dropping moment.

KAWHI🔥 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) May 13, 2019

Are you serious right now??????? — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 13, 2019

🖐🏾‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️🗣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 13, 2019

KAWHI. AT THE BUZZER. TORONTO GOES WILD. pic.twitter.com/jXsFVcrCpl — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 13, 2019

Toronto will face the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals on May 15. Game 1 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee.