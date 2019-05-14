NBA Draft Lottery Results 2019: Pelicans Earn No. 1 Pick

The Pelicans and Grizzlies earned the top two picks.

By Caleb Friedman
May 14, 2019

The Pelicans earned the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft lottery in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Duke's Zion Williamson is widely considered to be the favorite to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Murray State's Ja Morant and Williamson's Duke teammate RJ Barrett are also considered as the possible lottery picks that will be taken after him. The Knicks, Cavaliers and Suns entered the lottery with the best chances to land the top pick at 14% each.

The Suns selected Deandre Ayton with the first overall pick in last year's NBA draft.

Here's the 2019 NBA draft lottery results:

1. Pelicans

2. Grizzlies

3. Knicks

4. Lakers

5. Cavaliers

6. Suns

7. Bulls

8. Hawks

9. Wizards

10. Hawks

11. Timberwolves

12. Hornets

13. Heat

14. Celtics

These were the odds for each team before Tuesday night's drawing.

1. New York Knicks (17-65) – 14% chance to win lottery

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (19-63)– 14% chance to win lottery

3. Phoenix Suns (19-63) – 14% chance to win lottery

4. Chicago Bulls (22-60) – 12.5% chance to win lottery

5. Atlanta Hawks (29-53) – 10.5% chance to win lottery

6. Washington Wizards (32-50) – 9% chance to win lottery

7. New Orleans Pelicans (33-49) – 6% chance to win lottery

8. Dallas Mavericks (33-49) – 6% chance to win lottery*

9. Memphis Grizzlies (33-49) – 6% chance to win lottery**

10. Minnesota Timberwolves (36-46) – 3% chance to win lottery

11. Los Angeles Lakers (37-45) – 2% chance to win lottery

12. Charlotte Hornets (39-43)–;1% chance to win lottery

13. Miami Heat (39-43) – 1% chance to win lottery

14. Sacramento Kings (39-43) – 1% chance to win lottery***

*Pick will go to Atlanta if 6-14

**Pick will go to Boston if 9-14

***Pick will go to Boston if 2-14, will go to Philadelphia if No. 1

