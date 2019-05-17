New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is extremely opposed to trading Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN's Jackie MacMullan reported on Friday.

According to MacMullan, the Pelicans' new lead executive would report directly to Benson, who fired general manager Dell Demps in February over his handling of Davis. Benson appears unwilling to send Davis to his preferred destination.

"We have been told, I think, through channels – most of us have heard this same scuttlebutt – that Gayle Benson has basically told him, 'To the Lakers, over my dead body,'" MacMullan said.

Davis shook up the basketball world in January by telling the Pelicans he had no intention of a signing a contract extension. Davis is eligible for a five-year, $240 million supermax should he decide to stay in New Orleans.

The five-time All-Star also requested a trade ahead of the February deadline, mentioning the Lakers high on his list of preferred destinations.

Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 2018.