Report: Lakers Keep Rob Pelinka as GM, Won't Hire President After Magic Johnson's Resignation

Pelinka will report directly to ownership after previously reporting to Johnson during the 2018-19 season.

By Michael Shapiro
May 17, 2019

The Lakers will not hire a President of Basketball Operations to replace Magic Johnson following his resignation on April 1, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Rob Pelinka will reportedly remain the team's general manager and report directly to ownership, per Shelburne. He previously reported to Johnson. 

Pelinka was hired as Los Angeles's GM in March 2017. Together, Pelinka and Johnson landed LeBron James in July 2018, but the regular season quickly went off the rails. The Lakers missed the playoffs for the sixth-straight season, finishing 10th in the West at 37–45.

Pelinka spent much of 2018-19 in pursuit of Pelicans star Anthony Davis. The Kentucky product requested a trade on Jan. 28, but was not dealt before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. Davis will be a free agent in July 2020. 

Los Angeles landed the No. 4 pick in Tuesday's NBA draft lottery. The Lakers have picked in the top ten of the draft four times since 2014. 

