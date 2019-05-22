Every playoff series is a world all its own, and within the world of the Western Conference finals, Steve Kerr saw opportunity. “This series feels like it's a series where we can play more people,” Kerr said after Game 1 of what would be a four-game sweep of the Trail Blazers. “It's a different matchup, and I think that what you saw tonight is what we'd like to get to every night if we can in terms of [playing] 10, 11 guys.” Those estimates turned out to be conservative. The series tightened following Game 1, but Kerr only further loosened his rotation—playing 12 Warriors in Games 2 and 3 before the absence of Andre Iguodala forced him to pare back down to 11.



In the end, every single available player logged meaningful minutes in the conference finals. Only one Warrior (Andrew Bogut) was a net-negative in the series—one that Portland led in majority. Damian Jones, who missed the bulk of the regular season with a torn pectoral muscle, actually started a playoff game with a trip to the Finals on the line, a dynastic flex if there ever was one. Jacob Evans jumped into the second quarter of the series’ closeout game for his first minutes outside of garbage time. He guarded Damian Lillard. When Game 4 pushed to overtime, it was Alfonzo McKinnie and Kevon Looney who came up with two of Golden State’s three made shots in the period. It was like something out of a Kerr fever dream.

“Houston puts so much pressure on you in isolation that, frankly, we just decided to stick with our best defenders over our first five games,” Kerr said in the wake the Warriors’ series against the Rockets. “Obviously, injuries forced us to use the bench. I probably should have used them earlier. Over the years, we've played a lot of people. We like to use our bench. We've talked about 'strength in numbers.’ But the coach wasn't doing much of that in the first five games.”

Considering how the reserves have rewarded Kerr’s investment since, it would be surprising to see them marginalized in quite the same way. This is the coach Kerr wants to be: the kind not only to get the most out of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but also Quinn Cook and Jonas Jerebko. The circumstances of the Finals could complicate that leaning but won’t erase it; even if Durant and Iguodala are able to play from the outset of the championship series, it’s fair to expect Kerr to invest further in his bench. Consider the returns. Klay Thompson was the only Warrior to average more than 40 minutes a game in the conference finals, which kept Curry and Green, in particular, fresh for when it mattered most. Different players are maximized in different ways. When your role involves sprinting around the floor non-stop to freak out the defense, simply playing more could be counterproductive. Ditto for the point forward asked to be everywhere at once on defense.

Those combinations apply to both lineups involved. Milwaukee, for example, has yet to play Giannis Antetokounmpo for 40 or more minutes in any regulation game in these playoffs. If that trend holds, there could be eight to 10 minutes a night where the Warriors could push a lead (or cut a deficit) while leaning on reserves. It’s proven to be offense enough to put Curry on the floor with essentially any available role players, provided they play hard and with discipline. So line up Antetokounmpo’s potential rests with minutes for Jerebko, McKinnie, or even Bogut. Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard would be challenging in a different way, though perhaps the matchup with the Raptors might allow a few more minutes from Bogut for the simple reason that Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, while capable shooters, won’t pull up with the same abandon as Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez.