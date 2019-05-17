Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Says Kevin Durant's Calf Strain Is 'More Serious Than We Thought'

Kevin Durant missed his third straight game of the 2019 NBA playoffs on Thursday, and the Warriors announced he will miss at least two more.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 17, 2019

Following the Warriors' comeback win in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, coach Steve Kerr discussed Kevin Durant's calf strain and how the team is reacting to it.

Prior to the game, the team announced that Durant has not returned to on-court activities and will not travel to Portland for Games 3 and 4.

Kerr told reporters, "It's a little more serious than we thought at the very beginning, so we'll see where it all goes." Kerr added, "Hopefully he'll be back at some point, but we'll just wait and see."

Game 2 was the third straight game this postseason Durant missed since suffering the injury in Game 5 of the previous series against the Rockets. Golden State is undefeated in those contests, including a series-clinching road win in Game 6 against Houston.

When Durant first got an MRI on his calf strain before the Warriors advanced to the conference finals, Kerr said, "If we're able to win the series and move on, looks good for his return in the not-too-distant future."

Golden State is also waiting for the potential return of DeMarcus Cousins, who expects to come back this postseason and has been out since Game 2 of the first round with a left quad injury.

Game 3 against the Trail Blazers is Saturday in Portland.

