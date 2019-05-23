The Raptors pulled off a pivotal win over the Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night. And perhaps most importantly, one of Toronto's biggest fans got the final laugh in an on-going, in-game beef.

During the first quarter of Thursday's matchup, Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens, was shown on the game broadcast seated next to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And while Rodgers's beer-chugging contest with offensive lineman David Bakhtiari drew most of the attention, Edens's shirt featuring rapper Pusha T also garnered some headlines.

Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner, is wearing a Pusha shirt on the sideline 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/os5fXEQO3T — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 24, 2019

It's a well-executed troll by Edens. Pusha was involved in a highly-publicized spar with Toronto-born rapper Drake, who's arguably the biggest Raptors fan.

In the end, it was Drake's Raptors who hung on for a 105–99 win on Thursday night in Milwaukee. And while the music icon wasn't on hand to see his team pull off the victory, he celebrated by changing his Instagram avatar to none other than Edens.

But, despite the rivalry, it appears Drake is willing to offer his adversary free tickets to OVO Fest 2019, his annual hometown festival.

Image courtesy of @champagnepapi (Drake) via Instagram

Drizzy's squad took a 3-2 series lead back to Toronto, where it will hope to clinch its first-ever NBA Finals appearance on Saturday. Game 6 is scheduled to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET. It's unclear if Drake's IG will look any different before then.