Klay Thompson doesn't need much improvement on the court after five All-Star appearances and three Finals victories. But Golden State's second Splash Brother still gets a quick assist from his mom off the floor.

Thompson discussed his fashion style with ESPN's Stacey Pressman last week and slipped in a key detail when asked which Warrior is the best dressed.

"Andre [Iguodala], for sure," Thompson told Pressman. "My mom and his wife go shopping together for us. ... They have good senses of style."

Thompson has never joined the NBA's slate of runway stars. He usually opts for "jeans and a nice new T-shirt... or just a simple sweatsuit." But his look doesn't quite fly with one teammate.

"[Thompson] doesn’t know which way he wants to go," Iguodala told Bleacher Report. "Klay should wear staple pieces. He should wear the same thing every day. He should dress like a Silicon Valley startup CEO.”

Perhaps Thompson is lacking in the fashion department, though it's had little effect on his NBA career. Thompson and the Warriors swept the Blazers in the Western Conference finals and will now aim for the fourth championship in the last five years. Golden State will face either Toronto or Milwaukee in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 30.