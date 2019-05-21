The Warriors will make their fifth straight trip to the NBA finals after sweeping the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals on Monday night thanks to a Game 4 119–117 overtime victory. Golden State became only the second franchise in NBA history to reach five consecutive Finals after Bill Russell's 1960s Celtics.

The Warriors will face either the Bucks or Raptors as the two teams face off in the Eastern Conference finals. Milwaukee leads the series 2–1.

Golden State will travel to Milwaukee or Toronto for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 30. The Warriors will look to earn their fourth title in five years.

Check out the full NBA Finals schedule below:

Game 1 — Thursday, May 30

Golden State at Milwaukee/Toronto — 9 ET (ABC)

Game 2 — Sun, June 2

Golden State at Milwaukee/Toronto — 8 ET (ABC)

Game 3 — Wed, June 5

Milwaukee/Toronto at Golden State — 9 ET (ABC)

Game 4: Fri, June 7

Milwaukee/Toronto at Golden State — 9 ET (ABC)

Game 5: Mon, June 10 (if necessary)

Golden State at Milwaukee/Toronto — 8 ET (ABC)

Game 6: Thur, June 13 (if necessary)

Milwaukee/Toronto at Golden State — 9 ET (ABC)

Game 7: Sun, June 16 (if necessary)

Golden State at Milwaukee/Toronto — 9 ET (ABC)