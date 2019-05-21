NBA Finals Schedule: Warriors vs. Bucks/Raptors Dates, Times, Streaming Info

The Warriors will face the winner of the Bucks-Raptors battle in the Eastern Conference finals.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 21, 2019

The Warriors will make their fifth straight trip to the NBA finals after sweeping the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals on Monday night thanks to a Game 4 119–117 overtime victory. Golden State became only the second franchise in NBA history to reach five consecutive Finals after Bill Russell's 1960s Celtics.

The Warriors will face either the Bucks or Raptors as the two teams face off in the Eastern Conference finals. Milwaukee leads the series 2–1. 

Golden State will travel to Milwaukee or Toronto for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 30. The Warriors will look to earn their fourth title in five years.  

Check out the full NBA Finals schedule below: 

Game 1 — Thursday, May 30

Golden State at Milwaukee/Toronto — 9 ET (ABC)

Game 2 — Sun, June 2

Golden State at Milwaukee/Toronto — 8 ET (ABC) 

Game 3 — Wed, June 5

Milwaukee/Toronto at Golden State — 9 ET (ABC)

Game 4: Fri, June 7

Milwaukee/Toronto at Golden State — 9 ET (ABC)

Game 5: Mon, June 10 (if necessary)

Golden State at Milwaukee/Toronto — 8 ET (ABC)

Game 6: Thur, June 13 (if necessary)

Milwaukee/Toronto at Golden State — 9 ET (ABC)

Game 7: Sun, June 16 (if necessary)

Golden State at Milwaukee/Toronto — 9 ET (ABC)  

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message