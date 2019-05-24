Giannis Antetokounmpo still believes the Milwaukee Bucks will win the Eastern Conference finals despite losing three straight games to the Raptors.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday night's outing, Antetokounmpo insisted Game 5's 105–99 home loss to the Raptors did not feel any different from any other loss this season.

"I just want to win," Antetokounmpo said, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews. "I think we had a chance to win it, but we didn't. Obviously, I'm pissed. I am not gonna lie to you. We got two more games to go."

Antetokounmpo added that, despite the setbacks, he still has faith the Bucks will advance to the NBA finals.

"We're not gonna fold," Antetokounmpo said. "We're the best team in the league. We're gonna go in, give it everything we got. We can't fold. We're gonna come back to Milwaukee being pissed."

Antetokounmpo missed the game's final minutes after tweaking an ankle injury. During his absence from the court, Toronto regained the lead, ultimately closing the game with a win.

Antetokounmpo finished Thursday's matchup with 24 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 20 points for the Bucks. Their performances were still not enough to overcome Kawhi Leonard's 35 points on the night.

"One thing about Giannis, he's been playing his ass off," Lowry said. "I would never blame Giannis for anything. Sometimes shots are just missed, turnovers happen, it's the game. Why does there have to be blame? Giannis is going to be [one of] the best one, two or three players in the league for the next 10 years."

The Bucks will head to Toronto for Game 6 on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.