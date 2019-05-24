LeBron James Liked an Instagram Post of Kyrie Irving in a Lakers Jersey

Is LeBron James trying to recruit Kyrie Irving to join the Lakers?

By Jenna West
May 24, 2019

NBA free agency hasn't started yet, but LeBron James is already heating up the rumor mill with his latest move on social media. All it takes is a little double tap on a photo?

An Instagram account named "cuffsthelegend" posted a picture on Friday of Celtics guard Kyrie Irving in a Lakers jersey, which James liked. Start the speculation! Could this move potentially be part of James' recruiting process to bring Irving to the Lakers this summer?

On Thursday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that James has started his recruiting process ahead of the offseason. James has reportedly met with Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler regarding their upcoming free agency.

Screenshot/Instagram

According to Windhorst, Irving has "repaired and re-opened his relationship with LeBron" since joining Boston, and the forward could have a chance to meet with the Lakers. The two previously played together for three seasons with the Cavaliers.

However, James might have some recruiting competition. Windhorst also noted that Irving has a strong relationship with Warriors forward Kevin Durant, whose free-agency decision may influence where the Celtics star goes.

