The Los Angeles Lakers are mired in a postseason slump that has reached six consecutive seasons and as they head into another offseason of uncertainly, a report by ESPN.com's Baxter Holmes details the dysfunction in the organization over the last few seasons.

The dysfunction came to a head last month, when Lakers president Magic Johnson abruptly resigned, apparently without giving anyone in the organization any warning. Johnson said during a press conference that there was some "backstabbing" going on but didn't elaborate.

But during an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" last week, Johnson said that the backstabber was none other than Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

Johnson's issues within the organization didn't stop there.

The ESPN.com report details several instances where Johnson was a less than stellar co-worker.

Several people spoke to the website and said that Johnson "berated staffers, including (Luke) Walton and created an in-house culture that many current and former longtime staffers said marginalized their colleagues, inspired fear and led to feelings of anxiety severe enough that at least two staffers suffered panic attacks."

Another staffer said that if Johnson was questioned questioned on anything, "his response was always a threatening tone. He used intimidation and bullying as a way of showing authority.

The Lakers eventually parted ways with Walton, who is now the head coach of the Sacramento Kings.