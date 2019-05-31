Pascal Siakam: 'I'm Just Doing it for My Dad' After Leading Raptors to Game 1 Victory

Pascal Siakam went for 32 points to lead the Raptors over the Warriors in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 31, 2019

If you didn't know about Pascal Siakam before the start of the Finals, his performance Thursday will make you recognize him going forward.

The third-year sensation, who is projected by many to be named the league's Most Improved Player this season, led the Raptors with 32 points along with eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in their Game 1 victory.

Following his career performance, Siakam explained what the inspiration is behind his never-ending motor that contributed to the monster outing.

"I'm just doing it for my dad," Siakam told ESPN's Doris Burke. "Going out there every single night, not worrying about whatever is going on. Just have a bigger purpose."

When speaking with reporters following the contest, Siakam elaborated on his late father and the impact he has on his performances.

"People always tell me 'I know he's proud of you,'" Siakam said, according to Lori Ewing of The Canadian Press. "I kind of want to hear it from his mouth, it would be really cool. I have a bigger purpose. I play for something bigger than basketball."

The Raptors will host the Warriors in Game 2 of the series on Sunday.

