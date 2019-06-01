Report: Ja Morant to Undergo Minor Scope on Right Knee to Remove 'Loose Body'

Morant, the projected No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, is expected to recover in 3-4 weeks.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 01, 2019

NBA draft prospect Ja Morant will undergo a minor scope on his right knee to remove a “loose body” on Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday.

According to Wojnarowski, Morant is expected to recover in 3-4 weeks. The 6'3" guard is the projected No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft.

Morant delivered a historic sophomore season for the Racers as Murray State advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. He became the first player in NCAA history to average 20 points and 10 assists in one season, dunking and dishing his way to Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors. Morant also became the first Murray State player to be a first-team AP All-American in 2018.

During the Racers' first-round NCAA tournament win over Marquette, Morant dominated the Golden Eagles with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists, which marked the first triple-double in the NCAA tournament since 2012. He recorded 28 points, five rebounds and four assists in the team's loss to Florida State in the second round.

Morant declared for the NBA draft on April 3, signing with agent Jim Tanner and making the announcement at a school fan event.

