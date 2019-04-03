Report: Murray State Guard Ja Morant to Declare for NBA Draft After Sophomore Season

Morant finished 2018-19 as the first player in NCAA history to average 20 points and 10 assists per game. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 03, 2019

Murray State guard Ja Morant will declare for the 2019 NBA draft on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. He is expected to make his announcement at a fan event at the school on Wednesday afternoon.

Morant is the draft's No. 2 prospect, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy WooHe delivered a historic sophomore season for the Racers as Murray State advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Morant became the first player in NCAA history to average 20 points and 10 assists in one season, dunking and dishing his way to Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors. Earlier this week, he became the first Murray State player to be a first-team AP All-American.

Murray State defeated Marquette in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Morant dominated the Golden Eagles with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists, which marked the first triple-double in the NCAA tournament since 2012. The Racers fell to Florida State in the second round. Morant finished that game with 28 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Morant could be the second mid-major player selected in the top five since 2014. Cameron Payne is the last Murray State player to be selected in the NBA draft.

