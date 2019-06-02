Prior to Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors, Warriors coach Steve Kerr provided another update on Kevin Durant's return from a calf injury he suffered in the second round against the Rockets.

Kerr explained that Durant has still not been cleared to practice with the team, but if he is cleared for the team's one practice between Games 2 and 3, it is possible that is all Durant needs before returning to the court for a game. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports previously reported Durant is expected to return to action in either Game 3 (Wednesday) or Game 4 (Friday).

Steve Kerr said it’s “feasible” Kevin Durant could play after only one practice once he’s cleared to participate. #Warriors next practice is Tuesday in Oakland w/Game 3 on Wednesday night.pic.twitter.com/U11WHASdFl — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) June 2, 2019

Kerr, on possibility KD could have just one practice, then play in a game. "It's feasible. But again, it's really a day to day thing. If we had a crystal ball we would have known a long time ago what we were dealing with. It's just an injury -- there's been a lot of gray area." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) June 2, 2019

Durant is out for Sunday's Game 2 and it will be the seventh straight game this postseason the reigning two-time Finals MVP has missed. Golden State is 5-1 in the previous contests, with the lone loss coming in Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday.

Toronto picked up a home win to take a 1-0 lead in the series, and it was the team's third win over the Warriors this season, counting the regular season. Durant averaged 40.5 points in the two regular-season contests, but Golden State lost both games.

With Durant out, Stephen Curry has posted at least 33 points in each game and is averaging 35.5 to lead the squad. He scored a game-high 34 in the Game 1 loss.