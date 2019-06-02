Warriors' Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant's Return: 'Feasible' He Plays After Just One Practice

Kevin Durant has still not been cleared for practice and the Warriors only have one practice between Game 2 and Game 3 of the Finals.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 02, 2019

Prior to Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors, Warriors coach Steve Kerr provided another update on Kevin Durant's return from a calf injury he suffered in the second round against the Rockets.

Kerr explained that Durant has still not been cleared to practice with the team, but if he is cleared for the team's one practice between Games 2 and 3, it is possible that is all Durant needs before returning to the court for a game. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports previously reported Durant is expected to return to action in either Game 3 (Wednesday) or Game 4 (Friday).

Durant is out for Sunday's Game 2 and it will be the seventh straight game this postseason the reigning two-time Finals MVP has missed. Golden State is 5-1 in the previous contests, with the lone loss coming in Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday.

Toronto picked up a home win to take a 1-0 lead in the series, and it was the team's third win over the Warriors this season, counting the regular season. Durant averaged 40.5 points in the two regular-season contests, but Golden State lost both games.

With Durant out, Stephen Curry has posted at least 33 points in each game and is averaging 35.5 to lead the squad. He scored a game-high 34 in the Game 1 loss.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message