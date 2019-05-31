The Golden State Warriors are expecting Kevin Durant to return to the starting lineup midway through the NBA Finals, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on Friday.

According to Haynes, some members within the Warriors' organization are optimistic Durant could be ready to play by Game 3, though a Game 4 return is more likely.

Durant was cleared to take part in individual on-court basketball activities on Wednesday, but the 10-time All-Star actually began his on-court basketball workouts earlier this week, according to Haynes.

Durant strained his calf in Game 5 of the Warriors' second-round series with the Rockets and has not played since. Prior to Thursday's Game 1 in Toronto, Warriors coach Kerr said it was a "longshot" Kevin Durant would be cleared to practice before Sunday's Game 2, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. Kerr previously said Durant would not play in a game until he participated in a full practice.

Durant traveled with the team to Toronto but was ruled out for the team's 118–109 Game 1 loss. He was averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this postseason before the injury.

In his absence, the defending champs closed out the Rockets in Games 5 and 6 and swept the Trail Blazers in the conference final before suffering a defeat to open the championship series.

The Warriors are seeking their third-straight NBA title and their fourth in five years.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals will be played in Toronto on Sunday, June 2.