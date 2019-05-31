Warriors Rule Kevin Durant Out for Game 2 of NBA Finals

The Warriors still expect Durant to return midway through the series.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 31, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, coach Steve Kerr announced on Friday.

Durant strained his calf in Game 5 of the Warriors' second-round series with the Rockets and has not played since. Prior to Thursday's Game 1 in Toronto, Warriors coach Kerr said it was a "longshot" Kevin Durant would be cleared to practice before Sunday's Game 2, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. Kerr previously said Durant would not play in a game until he participated in a full practice.

"When he's ready to play, he'll play, and that's our approach," Kerr said on Friday.

Durant traveled with the team to Toronto but was ruled out for the team's 118–109 Game 1 loss. The Warriors expect the 10-time All-Star to return to the lineup midway through the series, most likely by Game 4. Durant was averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this postseason before the injury.

Kerr also announced on Friday that Andre Iguodala is available to play in Game 2. After leaving the game with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter with a limp, Iguodala underwent an MRI on his left leg on Friday, and the team said it came back clean.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals will be played in Toronto on Sunday, June 2. 

 

