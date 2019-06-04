NBA free agency is less than a month away, and the rumor mill is already buzzing on where the biggest stars will land this offseason.

Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving will dominate talk this summer, and the future of players like the Warriors' Durant and the Raptors' Leonard might become a little clearer following the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

Also sure to play a role in offseason movement is the 2019 NBA draft on June 20. With only a 6% chance at the top pick, New Orleans landed the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft lottery. The team is expected to go with Duke phenom Zion Williamson. However, the Pelicans are the midst of trying to resign star Anthony Davis, who asked to be traded this season. The 26-year-old Pelicans star will become a free agent next summer if he isn't signed to an extension or traded by next February.

Here are the latest rumors around the NBA:

• As Anthony Davis’ desire to be traded is unlikely to change; the Pelicans have started listening to teams interested in Davis. Rival executives believe the teams to compile the best packages are the Lakers, Knicks, Celtics and Nets, with Davis preferred list including the Lakers, Knicks and Clippers. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Lakers offered a large group of core young talent for Anthony Davis when he wanted to be traded in February. However, this time around the Pelicans would be more willing to listen to a similar offer should the Lakers put one together. The Pelicans had a high opinion of the trade package that was offered, which included Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma plus draft picks, but rejected. (Dave McMenamin, ESPN)

• Utah, Orlando, Minnesota and Indiana are expected to show an interest in Nets All-Star and restricted free agent DeAngelo Russell. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Kawhi Leonard sued Nike over the use of a logo he designed, claiming the company copyrighted it without Leonard's consent. Last week, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported the Clippers have "quietly looked into ... purchasing the rights to Leonard's 'Klaw' logo," and added the team was considering purchasing the logo in their pursuit of Leonard. (Matthew Kish, Portland Business Journal)

• Duke forward RJ Barrett, the likely No. 3 pick in this year's draft, will visit the Knicks early next week for meetings, medical evaluation and light court work. New York has the No. 3 draft selection. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)