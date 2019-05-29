Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard will be a highly-coveted man this summer. Apparently, one Los Angeles franchise is attempting to pull out all the stops in pursuit of the All-Star player, who's due to be a free agent this offseason.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Clippers have "quietly looked into ... purchasing the rights to Leonard's 'Klaw' logo," which is owned by Nike.

In November 2018, Leonard signed an endorsement deal with New Balance after leaving Nike.

Per Stein, the Clippers would acquire rights to the logo to pitch Leonard on potentially joining Los Angeles by including the possibility of "bestow[ing] full control of the logo upon Leonard".

While unique in approach, the Clippers aren't the only team with aspirations to attain Leonard's services this offseason. The Lakers have also already begun recruiting the three-time All-Star; LeBron James has reportedly already met with Leonard in hopes of teaming up.

In the meantime, Leonard is hoping to guide the Raptors to an NBA championship after leading them to their first-ever Finals appearance. Toronto hosts Game 1, which is scheduled to tip May 30 at 9 p.m. ET.