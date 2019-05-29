Report: Clippers Considered Buying Rights to Nike 'Klaw' Logo to Sway Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard will be a free agent following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

By Kaelen Jones
May 29, 2019

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard will be a highly-coveted man this summer. Apparently, one Los Angeles franchise is attempting to pull out all the stops in pursuit of the All-Star player, who's due to be a free agent this offseason.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Clippers have "quietly looked into ... purchasing the rights to Leonard's 'Klaw' logo," which is owned by Nike.

In November 2018, Leonard signed an endorsement deal with New Balance after leaving Nike.

Per Stein, the Clippers would acquire rights to the logo to pitch Leonard on potentially joining Los Angeles by including the possibility of "bestow[ing] full control of the logo upon Leonard".

While unique in approach, the Clippers aren't the only team with aspirations to attain Leonard's services this offseason. The Lakers have also already begun recruiting the three-time All-Star; LeBron James has reportedly already met with Leonard in hopes of teaming up.

In the meantime, Leonard is hoping to guide the Raptors to an NBA championship after leading them to their first-ever Finals appearance. Toronto hosts Game 1, which is scheduled to tip May 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message