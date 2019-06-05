Danny Ainge Said He Has No Regrets Over Trading For Kyrie Irving

Irving is expected to enter free agency this summer after playing for the Celtics for two seasons.

By Jenna West
June 05, 2019

Celtics president Danny Ainge is not certain where Kyrie Irving will land as a free agent, but he has no regrets over trading for him in 2017.

"There's always risk in making deals, so we're not afraid of risk," Ainge told reporters on Wednesday. "We made a risk by trading for Kyrie, and no matter what happens for Kyrie, I'll never regret that. You just move on to the next deal."

Irving spent the past two seasons with Boston after it acquired him in a trade with the Cavaliers. The Celtics reached the playoffs during both of Irving's seasons with the team but lost to Cleveland in the Eastern Conference finals last season and fell to the Bucks in the conference semifinals this year.

Irving has a contract with the Celtics through 2020 with his final year being a player option. The All-Star point guard is expected to decline the option and become a free agent this offseason. Rumors have already swirled over possible destinations for Irving, with the Nets and Lakers speculated to be among his top choices.

When asked if Irving's camp has indicated he doesn't want to return to Boston, Ainge said he has not received any sign of that but couldn't share much else.

"There's ongoing conversations but we'll just have to wait and see what happens there," he said.

NBA free agency starts on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message