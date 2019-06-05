Raptors Fan Hangs Kawhi Leonard's Poster Over Giannis in the Louvre

Kawhi Leonard's first ever Eastern Conference finals will be immortalized forever in one of the world's greatest museums. Kinda.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 05, 2019

When Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors past the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals and guided them to the first Finals appearance in franchise history, he became a legend in Toronto.

And thanks to a suggestion from the team, his accomplishment has now been recognized worldwide and on the most magnificent scale possible. Bigger than any ABC broadcast of a Finals game against the Warriors.

He is now hanging in the Louvre.

Yeah, that Louvre. The one in Paris.

It all started with this.

View this post on Instagram

Hang this in the Louvre

A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on

Well, one fan took that to heart and proceeded to just that: hang this photo of Kawhi posterizing Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Louvre.

Even if the picture gets taken down from the Louvre, it will still live on forever on the internet.

