When Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors past the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals and guided them to the first Finals appearance in franchise history, he became a legend in Toronto.

And thanks to a suggestion from the team, his accomplishment has now been recognized worldwide and on the most magnificent scale possible. Bigger than any ABC broadcast of a Finals game against the Warriors.

He is now hanging in the Louvre.

Yeah, that Louvre. The one in Paris.

It all started with this.

Well, one fan took that to heart and proceeded to just that: hang this photo of Kawhi posterizing Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Louvre.

She hung the Kawhi poster with the classics in the Louvre



Even if the picture gets taken down from the Louvre, it will still live on forever on the internet.