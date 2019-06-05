The Los Angeles Lakers have had a difficult offseason, but Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has no problems seeing them struggle.

Speaking at the Social Innovation Summit in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Cuban said that when another organization is struggling, it’s better for the Mavericks.

"The more screwed up they are, the happier I am," Cuban told ESPN. "But I feel that way about every other franchise not in Dallas. We all go through it. Every franchise goes through cycles, and when your down cycle hits you, it's never fun."

The Lakers' offseason began with Magic Johnson's abrupt resignation as the team's president of basketball operations. After the team failed to reach the postseason for the sixth straight year, coach Luke Walton was fired, kicking off a tumultuous coaching search that ended with the eventual hiring of Frank Vogel.

A report by ESPN.com's Baxter Holmes detailed the dysfunction in the organization, revealing that staffers viewed Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka as "disingenuous" and "not being truthful." In addition to Pelinka, Holmes' story also discussed how former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson used "intimidation and bullying as a way of showing authority" and how LeBron James's agent, Rich Paul, complained to Adam Silver about Walton.

Cuban spoke highly of owner Jeanie Buss despite taking pleasure in the Lakers' struggles.

"I feel bad for Jeanie, personally, because she's a great person," Cuban said. "I have no sympathy for the Lakers any more than they had sympathy for us."

Cuban also praised Buss for her ability to take over for her father, Jerry Buss, in the ownership role and still accomplish what she has.

"Jeanie is smart,” Cuban said. “I think, not to speak for Jeanie, but the hardest thing for Jeanie has been that it's family. And so there will be a time when my kids [take over] or not my kids, and I have to make a decision on how to integrate my family and who takes on what role, and that's not going to be easy.

"So, Jeanie had to balance all that, and that's a credit to her that she made her decisions," Cuban added. "She stuck by them, and she made the tough calls. So Jeanie gets all the credit in the world. And unless you're there, it's really hard to understand. How do you balance the personal issues of a family with what you want to do for an organization? That's near impossible to make those decisions, and Jeanie had to deal with it, and she did the best she can, so she deserves a ton of credit.”

The Mavericks finished the 2018 season 33–49.