Report: Frank Vogel Agrees to Three-Year Deal to Become Lakers' New Head Coach

 Former Bucks coach Jason Kidd will be one of Vogel's assistant coaches.

By Jenna West
May 11, 2019

Former Magic coach Frank Vogel has agreed to a three-year deal to become the Lakers' new head coach, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Vogel was reported earlier on Saturday to be the front-runner for the vacant position after impressing Los Angeles during his meeting with them this week. 

The Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli reports that former Bucks coach Jason Kidd will be one of Vogel's assistant coaches.

Vogel interviewed with the Lakers on Thursday after the team ended contract negotiations with Tyronn Lue. The 45-year-old most recently coached the Magic but was fired in 2018 after two seasons with the franchise. Prior to taking over in Orlando, Vogel spent five-plus seasons as the head coach of the Pacers. Vogel led Indiana to the playoffs in five of those six seasons, including in 2011, when he took over as interim coach.

The Lakers have been searching for a new head coach since they fired Luke Walton at the end of the 2018-19 regular season. Walton led the Lakers to a 37–45 record this season, missing the playoffs for the sixth-straight season.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message