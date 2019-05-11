Former Magic coach Frank Vogel has agreed to a three-year deal to become the Lakers' new head coach, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Vogel was reported earlier on Saturday to be the front-runner for the vacant position after impressing Los Angeles during his meeting with them this week.

The Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli reports that former Bucks coach Jason Kidd will be one of Vogel's assistant coaches.

Vogel interviewed with the Lakers on Thursday after the team ended contract negotiations with Tyronn Lue. The 45-year-old most recently coached the Magic but was fired in 2018 after two seasons with the franchise. Prior to taking over in Orlando, Vogel spent five-plus seasons as the head coach of the Pacers. Vogel led Indiana to the playoffs in five of those six seasons, including in 2011, when he took over as interim coach.

The Lakers have been searching for a new head coach since they fired Luke Walton at the end of the 2018-19 regular season. Walton led the Lakers to a 37–45 record this season, missing the playoffs for the sixth-straight season.