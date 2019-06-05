Report: Zion Williamson Invited to Team USA Training Camp Before FIBA World Cup

Williamson will compete on a 10-man select team against Team USA's 18-man training camp roster

By Michael Shapiro
June 05, 2019

Zion Williamson will get a chance to square off against some of the NBA's biggest stars before the 2019-20 season and has received an invite to USA Basketball's training camp, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Team USA will hold a training camp in August before heading to China for the FIBA World Cup from Aug. 31 through Sept. 15, per Stein. Williamson will compete with a "10-man select team" during the camp, squaring off against Team USA's 18-man training roster. 

Williamson will likely stay in the states after training camp, but there is a slight chance he heads to China as a member of Team USA before his rookie season.

The 18-man roster Williamson is slated to face will be revealed next week. 

Williamson is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo. The former Duke phenom averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in 2018-19, earning consensus All-America honors. 

The Pelicans hold the top pick in the draft seven years after selecting Anthony Davis No. 1 overall. The draft will be at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 20. 

