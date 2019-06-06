Dallas to Name Street After Dirk Nowitzki Near American Airlines Center

A street near American Airlines Center will be renamed after the Mavericks legend.

By Jenna West
June 06, 2019

The city of Dallas will honor Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki by naming a street after him, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

The city has approved renaming Olive Street, which runs by American Airlines Center, to Nowitzki Way. Owner Mark Cuban told MacMahon he was excited for the Mavericks legend.

Nowitzki announced his retirement from the NBA on April 9 near the end of the regular season. The ninth pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Nowitzki spent 21 seasons with the Mavericks, leading the team to 15 playoff appearances and its first and only championship win in 2011.

The veteran big man is a 14-time All-Star and a 12-time All-NBA team member. He was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2007 and the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in 2011.

Nowitzki seems to be enjoying retirement so far and threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Rangers-Orioles game at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Wednesday.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message