The city of Dallas will honor Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki by naming a street after him, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

The city has approved renaming Olive Street, which runs by American Airlines Center, to Nowitzki Way. Owner Mark Cuban told MacMahon he was excited for the Mavericks legend.

Nowitzki announced his retirement from the NBA on April 9 near the end of the regular season. The ninth pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Nowitzki spent 21 seasons with the Mavericks, leading the team to 15 playoff appearances and its first and only championship win in 2011.

The veteran big man is a 14-time All-Star and a 12-time All-NBA team member. He was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2007 and the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in 2011.

Nowitzki seems to be enjoying retirement so far and threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Rangers-Orioles game at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Wednesday.