Draymond Green is as confident as they come.

Prior to the NBA Finals tipping off, Green doubled down on comments in which he asserted he's the best defender to ever play in the NBA. And on Wednesday night, following the Warriors' Game 3 defeat to the Raptors, Green made another bold claim.

"We just gotta continue to battle and win the next game, go back to Toronto, win Game 5, come back to Oracle, win Game 6, and celebrate," Green said, smiling as he spoke. "Fun times ahead."

Of course, perhaps there's good reason for Green's confidence. The Warriors' loss occurred on a night in which Golden State was without All-Stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. The status of both is up in the air heading into Game 4, but if either are able to return, Green's words might prove to be spot-on in the near future.