NBA free agency is less than a month away, and rumors are already buzzing over where the biggest stars will land this summer.

Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving will dominate free-agent discussions, while the future of the first two might become a little clearer at the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

Plenty of rumors will also focus on the Pelicans, who are expected to draft projected No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. New Orleans is also in the midst of trying to re-sign Anthony Davis, who asked to be traded earlier this year.

Here are the latest rumors and news around the NBA:

• Kyrie Irving is "serious about the Nets," who are "serious" about beating the Knicks and other teams to acquiring the biggest free agents on the market. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Nets are prepping for free agency and are clearing enough cap space to sign a second max free agent by trading Allen Crabbe, who is owed $18.5 million next season. Brooklyn will send Crabbe to the Hawks, along with the No. 17 pick in the 2019 draft and a protected first-round pick in next year's draft. In exchange, the Nets will receive Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round pick. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Nets have $46 million in cap space to sign two maximum contract free agents, which could include Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

•Anthony Davis prefers to be traded to the Lakers, Knicks or Clippers if the Pelicans trade him before the start of the 2019-20 season. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The NBA and Warriors have banned Golden State investor Mark Stevens from games and team activities for one year and fined him $500,000 for pushing the Raptors' Kawhi Leonard during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. (NBA announcement)