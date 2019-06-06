Report: Nets Clear Cap Space for Second Max Free Agent With Allen Crabbe Trade

The Nets are reportedly sending Allen Crabbe and two first-round picks to the Hawks for Taurean Prince and a second rounder.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 06, 2019

The Nets are prepping for free agency and are clearing enough cap space to sign a second max free agent by trading Allen Crabbe, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Crabbe is owed $18.5 million next season in the last year of his contract. Brooklyn will reportedly send him to the Hawks, along with the No. 17 pick in the 2019 draft and a protected first-round pick in next year's draft in exchange for Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round pick. The 2020 first rounder that the Nets are sending to Atlanta is lottery protected.

Brooklyn has already been rumored to be in the market for elite free agents like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler. With this move, the team will be able to sign two of those guys this offseason. All-Star D'Angelo Russell is also a restricted free agent this summer and is expected to demand a max contract as well.

The Hawks would now own the Nos. 8, 10 and 17 picks in this month's draft, which could put them in position to trade up.

Last season, Crabbe started 20 of the 43 games he played for the Nets, who earned the six seed in the East to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. He averaged 9.6 points and shot 37.8% from three.

Prince started 47 of the 55 games he played in Atlanta during his third NBA season and averaged 13.5 points while connecting on 39% of his attempts from distance.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message