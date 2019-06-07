Warriors big man Kevon Looney has been "lobbying hard" to return from injury to play in the NBA Finals, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Doctors believe Looney's fracture near his collarbone won't get worse. However, he is listed as questionable on the injury report for Game 4.

Looney suffered the injury during a collision with Kawhi Leonard in the first quarter of Game 2. It was initially believed that Looney would be out for the remainder of the series, but ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported on Thursday that there was a chance forward could return during the Finals.

The Warriors, who are down 2–1 in the series, are also playing without injured stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Golden State will look to even the series on Friday night when they play the Raptors in Game 4 at Oracle Arena. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. ET.