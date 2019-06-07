Kawhi Leonard, Raptors Roar Past Warriors to Take Commanding 3-1 Series Lead

Toronto erased a four-point halftime deficit to take a second straight game at Oracle Arena and move one win away from its first title in franchise history.

By Michael Shapiro
June 07, 2019

The Raptors are one win away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy after a 105-92 victory over the Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Friday night. Toronto now holds a 3–1 series lead.

Golden State entered halftime with a 46-42 advantage as Klay Thompson returned to action after missing Game 3 with a hamstring injury. Thompson led Golden State with 28 points on Friday, including six threes.

The Warriors couldn't extend its lead in the second half, though. Kawhi Leonard powered Toronto with 17 third-quarter points, ending the night with a game-high 36 along with 12 rebounds. 

Serge Ibaka joined Leonard with a highlight performance in Game 4. Toronto's backup big man made 9 of 12 field goal attempts, ending the night with 20 points. 

Stephen Curry struggled from the field in Game 4 after a masterful performance in Wednesday's loss. The two-time MVP made just 2 of 9 threes on the evening while sporting a minus-11 in 43 minutes. 

Kevin Durant did not play in Game 4 as he recovers from a calf injury. His status for Game 5 has yet to be determined. 

Toronto is seeking its first championship in franchise history. Golden State is appearing in its fifth straight Finals, winning the title in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The Raptors return to Scotiabank Arena with a chance to close the Warriors out in Game 5 on Monday night.

