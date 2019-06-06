The two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors struggled to stay healthy through much of the 2018-19 regular season. At full strength, the Warriors boast a starting lineup laden with star power, but during the postseason, the unit has rarely taken the floor together.

Injuries to their regular starting five have mightily hampered Golden State. The Raptors secured victories in Games 1 and 3 of the series, inching halfway towards their first-ever championship as the Warriors stumbled without Kevin Durant (who's missed the entire series) and Klay Thompson (who missed Game 3).

Below is an update on all of the injured Warriors players and their statuses heading into Game 4 on Friday.

Kevin Durant - Calf strain

Status for Game 4: Out

Durant will miss his ninth straight game since suffering a calf injury against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference finals. Durant has still not appeared in the Finals.

The two-time Finals MVP averaged 34.2 points in 11 games this postseason. Prior to Wednesday's contest, Warriors owner Joe Lacob expressed confidence in Durant returning at some point in the series.

Klay Thompson - Hamstring

Status for Game 4: Active

Thompson suffered a hamstring injury late in Game 2 and did not return to the contest. He was then held out of Game 3 after being a game-time decision. However, Thompson will be ready to play in Game 4.

Kevon Looney - Fractured Collarbone

Status for Game 4: Unknown

Looney went down after colliding with Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard in Game 2. It was initially believed that he would be out for the remainder of the playoffs, but after further evaluation, it was determined that there's potential for him to come back.

DeMarcus Cousins - Quad

Status for Game 4: Active

Cousins has played in each of the first three Finals games upon returning from a quad injury. He's averaged 18.4 minutes per game since taking the court again.